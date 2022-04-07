JONESBORO — Guns being stolen from vehicles and residences mean more guns on the street in the hands of criminals.
Since Jan. 1, more than 40 firearms have been taken, mostly from vehicles, some of which were unlocked, according to Jonesboro police reports.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday that gun owners should take their weapons inside of their residences at night and not leave them in their vehicles.
“Lock your guns up and don’t leave them in the car,” Elliott said. “I’ll keep preaching this as long as I’m here.”
He said not a lot of vehicles’ windows have been broken out which leads him to think the vehicles were unlocked. He said it’s not just guns that are stolen but coolers, laptops and cash.
He said guns stolen in Jonesboro have shown up in Memphis, West Memphis and as far away as Atlanta
In 2017, 64 firearms were stolen in a burglary from the former Turtle Creek Pawn Shop. Elliott said those guns still show up in arrests here and other cities.
In May 2020, a burglary at Gee Street Pawn, 1101 Gee St., resulted in several guns being stolen.
He said gangs will move weapons and drugs from city to city.
Justin Rolland, chief deputy for the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, also said on Thursday that gun owners should bring their firearms inside overnight.
“At least lock the vehicle,” he said.
He said it is also important not to leave firearms in plain sight.
“It’s inviting for someone looking through the windows with a flashlight,” Rolland said. “Keep them out of sight.”
Jonesboro police are getting guns off of the street when making arrests. The total number of guns taken off the streets since January is 101, according to Sally Smith, Jonesboro Police Department’s public information specialist.
In 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported that Arkansas had 295 firearms stolen.
According to behindthebadge.com in 2019, “The numbers aren’t exact but in the last decade over 2 million guns were reported stolen. Estimates range anywhere from 237,000 to 380,000 firearms are stolen every year from gun owners. Gun theft is also believed to be significantly underreported. Most states don’t require gun owners to report when their guns have been stolen.
“Firearms aren’t just being stolen from homes but from vehicles as well. Whenever a thief finds a firearm, they’ve hit the jackpot. Guns are easy to sell on the underground market. If you hang around the right places and with the right people, it’s easy to get ahold of a gun.”
According to television station ABC 13 in Houston, the station obtained new statistics from the Houston Police Department, which reveal there were 2,604 reports of guns being stolen from vehicles in 2021. That is an increase compared with 2,368 stolen gun reports in 2020.
“Every one of those guns stolen from a car is ending up in a criminal’s hands,” said Fred Milanowski, a special agent in charge of Houston Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
According to Milanowski, stolen guns have a direct impact on the crime and homicide rate, which continues to climb in Houston.
“We know that from our investigations and from our debriefing of criminals,” Milanowski said. “There are some criminals we interviewed that said all they do all night long is break into cars and get all the guns they want.”
