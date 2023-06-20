JONESBORO — The exodus of 15 Jonesboro police officers to the Arkansas State Police is the subject of a meeting this afternoon with the Jonesboro Public Safety Committee.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said he’ll give a breakdown of the officers who are leaving.
In 2022, the state police raised its entry pay to $54,000. After four and a half years as a commissioned officer, the employee becomes eligible for a promotion to the rank of ASP trooper first class, receiving a salary increase base of $59,400. After seven and a half years as a commissioned officer, the employee becomes eligible for a promotion to the rank of ASP corporal, receiving a salary increase base of $67,500.
In comparison, at Jonesboro starting pay is currently $43,260. Benefits include medical, dental, vacation, sick leave, pension, take-home vehicles, advanced training opportunities, and others.
“It’s a struggle to retain officers,” Elliott said Monday.
He called retaining officers at police departments “a nationwide crisis” because of pay and the negative publicity about police in the past several years.
Elliott said he had more than 20 officers apply to the state police and believes 15 will leave for positions there.
“It’s going to adversely affect the department,” he said, adding that officers will have to be pulled from other units, like the Criminal Investigation Division, the DARE program and others, to do patrol.
Elliott said Jonesboro has a reputation for training its officers well, making them prime candidates for other agencies to recruit.
In a statement, Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Campbell said, “The mayor and administration have been concerned about police pay, among others, since he was elected in 2020. We have great officers, and that’s why you’ve seen starting pay grow dramatically in two years and raises for all grades at JPD.
“In fact, just last year JPD officers were among the state’s best paid, so all cities are chasing state police.
“The administration is continuing to review the overall compensation package, as well, to see what incentives will continue to provide the high level of professionalism in our police department.”
The committee meeting starts at 5 p.m. and will be held in the city council chambers, 300 S. Church St.
