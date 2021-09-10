JONESBORO — The anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks sparked remembrances of the day from law enforcement and fire officials and a business owner at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport and how it changed Jonesboro.
Fire Chief Kevin Miller remembers what he was doing on Sept. 11, 2001.
“Of course, like everyone else, I was glued to the TV,” he said. “It was difficult watching as it was for all Americans.”
He said as he watched the World Trade Center towers come crashing down he thought about all of the civilians and firefighters and police officers who were still in the buildings.
One of the effects from the attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., was the unity in the country.
“One thing I remember at the time, seeing the attacks, it brought this country together,” Miller said. “I see how divided we are today and how united we were then.
“Here in Jonesboro, we came together as a community. We had drives here to send supplies. We wanted to show help and support. It had an immediate outpouring of support from around the country.”
Miller said the attacks gave birth to a wave of patriotism in the United States.
“We shouldn’t have to have a tragedy come along to bring us together,” he said.
The attacks changed the country and the world, Miller said. It spawned wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, adding more U.S. victims as a result of the war on terrorism.
Police Chief Rick Elliott
Elliott said he was drinking coffee before he went to work in the Criminal Investigation Division that morning.
“I was watching the news and saw the events unfolding,” he said. “I thought things in this country would change greatly, and it did.
“It was one of those days you’ll never forget where you were. It goes on the list of events like the Kennedy assassination.”
He said the attacks added more layers of security for the country.
“From the law enforcement point of view, you didn’t know where the next attack was going to come from,” Elliott said.
He said the community showed its support for the local police. Elliott said his department continues to get letters and cards in support of the police, which he said officers appreciate.
“It’s unfortunate that it takes something like that to bring the community together,” he said.
Sheriff Marty Boyd
Boyd was at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office when the second airliner hit the World Trade Center. He said the single television at the office attracted a lot of viewers.
“Looking back, the biggest takeaway was how the country banded together,” Boyd said. “From today to then seems like a world away.”
He said the sheriff’s office was willing to send whatever was needed to help the people in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
Boyd said one of the results of the attacks was a better relationship with federal agencies such as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
He said federal agencies began including local law enforcement agencies in briefings, and there was training for the local agencies on domestic terrorism.
Because of communications problems during the attacks, the Arkansas Wireless Information Network (AWIN) was set up in the state.
Boyd said AWIN, which was begun in 2004, allows all of Arkansas’ emergency workers to talk with each other at will.
Craighead, Miller and Lonoke counties were selected to pilot AWIN, which is overseen by the Arkansas State Police.
Phillip Gillespie
Gillespie, owner of Arkansas Air Center at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, said that after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, all air travel ceased by order of the federal government.
“There was nothing, no corporate flights or anything,” he said. “People who were flying were told to land at the nearest airport.”
Gillespie said Air-Evacs might have been able to run, but that was it.
“We were out of business for seven days,” he said. “I can’t ever remember not seeing airplanes in the sky.”
When news of the attacks arrived, Gillespie said he was talking on the phone to a friend who was a pilot in the Texas Air National Guard. He said his friend paused and said, “#@#, I’ve got to go.”
The airport manager at the time, Philip Steed, died in October 2020.
