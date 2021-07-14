JONESBORO — Operators of a local motel requested extra patrol through their area and officers complied early Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Olajide C. Roddy, 34, of Jonesboro, with felony possession of greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. He set bond at $5,000.
Second Judicial District Drug Task Force Agent John McGee said in a probable cause affidavit that a Jonesboro officer observed three vehicles pull up to one room at the motel, stay about five minutes, then leave.
The officer spotted Roddy outside the motel room, then researched his criminal record and learned Roddy and Patsy Nicole Thomas, 38, to whom the room was registered, were both on felony probation and subject to warrantless searches.
The officer found 4.2 grams of meth, a meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Boling also found probable cause to charge Thomas and also set her bond at $5,000.
At another motel on Wednesday, police arrested Shona Perry, 29, of Jonesboro, after a license tag check revealed Perry was wanted for failure to appear in courts in Benton and Johnson counties, Agent Rick Guimond said in an affidavit. He also found Perry was on felony probation. Officer Evan Henry found 6.4 grams of meth and 26 Alprazolam pills.
Boling found probable cause to charge Perry with felony possession of greater than 2 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor possession of the pills. Her bond was set at $7,500.
The judge also found probable cause to charge the following:
Darrick Dewayne Gore, 56, of Jonesboro, felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, Alprazolam and drug paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500.
Jason Eugene Jones, 20, of Jonesboro, felony possession of ecstasy pills and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released after posting $1,500 bond.
Benny J. Leija, 42, of Jonesboro, felony possession of meth and misdemeanor public intoxication and criminal trespass, released on $15,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.