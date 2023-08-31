JONESBORO — A 15-month-old girl died this month of fentanyl poisoning, police said.
JONESBORO — A 15-month-old girl died this month of fentanyl poisoning, police said.
Now, her 28-year-old mother faces criminal charges.
Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge Jamelia Katrece Smith of Jonesboro with permitting child abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He set a cash-only bond of $200,000 at the request of Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason. She must appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Police have been investigating the child’s death since Aug. 7, when Smith took the girl to a local hospital, Jonesboro police Detective Colton Brown said in a probable cause affidavit.
“It was said that the female victim was in the care of Mrs. Smith and was found not breathing at approximately 0830 on the morning of the 7th,” Brown wrote in the affidavit.
The detective said a deputy Craighead County coroner informed him on Aug. 11, that fentanyl was present in the child’s urine.
“I spoke with the Medical Examiner on this same day in which he stated there were no other signs of death besides the Fentanyl that was present,” Brown wrote.
Police did not directly accuse Smith of possessing the deadly drug.
During a formal interview, Brown said Smith told him the child had been with some close relatives prior to her picking her up at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, just hours before she died. She said it is normal for her children to stay with the relatives on weekends when Smith wasn’t present.
“Through the course of my investigation I have received documentation from Arkansas Crimes Against Children investigators showing that Mrs. Smith was aware of the illicit drug use” in the relatives’ home.
Brown and Thomason told the judge during a hearing that three other children are in the care of relatives in another county, away from the situation that resulted in the child’s death.
To date, no other people face charges relating to the child’s death, Sally Smith, public information specialist for Jonesboro police, told The Sun, but the investigation is ongoing.
