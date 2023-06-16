HARRISBURG — An inmate in the Poinsett County Detention Center died Tuesday, according to Capt. David Kuebler of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.
The 19-year-old man, identified by his mother, Lisa Jenkins, as Joshua Chase Moore, was found unresponsive in his cell, Kuebler said Thursday. He said foul play is not suspected.
Jenkins told The Sun Thursday that her son committed suicide in his jail cell by hanging himself.
Moore was arrested May 19 on a bench warrant and charges of aggravated assault and fleeing. Kuebler said the arrest was made by the Harrisburg Police Department.
Jenkins said her son tried to get into a rehab facility but was unable to come up with his $25,000 cash-only bond that she said he needed to get out of jail to go to the rehab.
She said her son told her he was assaulted by other inmates, after which he was placed in a cell by himself.
While she said her son was suicidal and she doesn’t believe anyone harmed him, she also believes more help could have been provided.
“I think he should have been placed in protective custody,” she said.
The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine a cause of death, and the investigation into the death was turned over to the Arkansas State Police, Kuebler said.
