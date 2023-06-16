HARRISBURG — An inmate in the Poinsett County Detention Center died Tuesday, according to Capt. David Kuebler of the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office.

The 19-year-old man, identified by his mother, Lisa Jenkins, as Joshua Chase Moore, was found unresponsive in his cell, Kuebler said Thursday. He said foul play is not suspected.

