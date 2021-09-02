JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a curb in the 2100 block of Parker Road, according to Jonesboro police.
At about 7:35 a.m., Jonesboro police responded to an accident at the intersection of Parker Road and Shelby Drive that involved a single motorcycle.
The motorcycle left the roadway on the south side of Parker Road.
The rider, Martin Dorton, of Jonesboro, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS but was declared dead upon arrival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.