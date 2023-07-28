JONESBORO — A Jonesboro couple reported to Jonesboro police on Wednesday night that a male motorist pointed a gun at them at the intersection of Aggie Road and Red Wolf Boulevard.
They told police they were sitting in traffic when the incident occurred. They said the suspect’s vehicle was a silver four-door car.
In another incident, a 43-year-old Jonesboro woman’s information was used Thursday morning to purchase items in the 3100 block of Fox Road.
The suspects attempted to purchase a .380-caliber Taurus handgun valued at $300 and a box of .380-caliber ammunition valued at $20.
In a separate case, J&K Automotives, 1712 Old Greensboro Road, reported Thursday morning that someone broke into the business and stole items. Taken were a metal door valued at $200, a flashlight and a USB drive.
