JONESBORO — Police said a man used a sticky mousetrap pad (glue trap) to pull an envelope containing rent money from an after hours drop box on Monday.
He netted $415, except for one problem. The property management company was notified of the suspicious activity. The landlord called police, and pulled up video on her phone. Officers caught the suspect in a nearby parking lot.
On Tuesday, Craighead County Circuit Judge Scott Ellington found probable cause to charge Marquest Wilson, 25, of Indianapolis, with felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor theft. He set bond at $50,000.
In response to a question from the judge, Wilson said he came to Jonesboro to visit a friend for a few days.
“Looks like you’re going to spend more days here than expected,” Ellington said. Wilson must appear Oct. 24 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In an unrelated case, police used a stun gun on a fleeing suspect in what’s classified as a high-crime area early Saturday morning.
Ellington found probable cause to charge Emmanual D. Dunning, 30, of Trumann with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia theft by receiving of a vehicle stolen out of Trumann and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. Bond was set at $35,000.
It was 1:40 a.m. Saturday when Sgt. Nathan Ivy said he was in the 2000 block of Cedar Heights Drive and noticed the door on a pickup truck was standing open. While investigating, Ivy said Dunning exited the vehicle and tried to avoid contact with the officer.
Ivy said Dunning ran between two apartment buildings in his effort to get away, but he deployed the nonlethal weapon, which caused Dunning to fall to the ground.
Police said Dunning was also wanted, both by Poinsett County officials and by the state Board of Parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.