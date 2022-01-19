TRUMANN — “Ghosts of the Ozarks,” a movie that was filmed in Trumann during the height of the pandemic, is set for release in early February.
The film is set in post-Civil War Arkansas, when a young doctor, played by Thomas Hobson, is mysteriously summoned to a remote town in the Ozarks, where he discovers that the utopian paradise is filled with secrets and surrounded by a menacing, supernatural presence.
Tara Perry, one of the film’s screenwriters, producers and actresses, said over the phone on Wednesday that the film is set for release on Feb. 3 in select theaters, as well as in digital or video on demand that will stream across multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hulu. Perry added, “Unfortunately, it will not being any Arkansas theaters just yet.”
Perry said the film has been receiving great reviews and that she takes it as a compliment when people tell her that they have never seen anything like it.
She noted that everyone had to “wear many hats” during the filming. Her and her husband, Jordan Wayne Long, produced the film during the height of the pandemic with co-producers Matt Glass and David Arquette.
The film was also directed by Long and Glass, who also served as the composer for the film.
Perry is from Jonesboro and her husband is from Bald Knob, she noted, so they knew they wanted to film it in Arkansas.
She said her father, John Perry, owner of Stonebridge Construction, told her about the land he had purchased after visiting her on a movie-set one day in Los Angles, and they thought it would be perfect.
She said Long and Glass went straight to work on building the fictional world and converting a stretch of vacant land into a dynamic movie set.
Perry said that they moved probably 400 tons of earth and built all the buildings from the ground up.
“I tried to warn them of the mosquitoes,” Perry said, laughing that, while they were editing the film, she would say, “I told you. There goes a mosquito.”
The Arkansas couple also had help writing the screenplay from screenwriter, Sean Anthony Davis.
Perry also stars in the film, along with others from the star-studded Hollywood cast including Arquette, Hobson, Phil Morris, Tim Blake Nelson and Angela Bettis.
The crew began filming on June 15, 2020, and continued through the end of July of 2020, Perry recalled.
“We had a few challenges with Covid beginning to say the least and had to push it back a few weeks.” Perry said, “No one got sick. We managed to keep everyone safe, and everything went extremely well.”
Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen recalled on Tuesday that the filming went great, adding that even though it was filmed during the start of pandemic, the film crew did a good job of keeping people isolated and nobody got COVID-19.
“We are very excited about the release,” Lewallen said. “Some of our local people had parts as extras, and they got it done,” she added, noting the main actors stayed in hotels in Jonesboro the majority of the time for safety reasons and that everyone wore masks when possible.
Lewallen said she hopes “Ghosts of the Ozarks” brings more people and we can see more movies filmed locally.
“Barbara was a gem,” Perry recalled of the mayor, “She was so sweet and helped in any way we needed and the people of the town were just amazing.”
Perry noted that, now that have a functioning movie set, the couple hopes to shoot there again in the future.
