LEPANTO
Today is a sad day for many residents of Lepanto because it is the last day they will be able to visit “Mr. Bill” at his shop, aptly named Bill’s Barber Shop, where he has entertained them with his humorous stories while trimming their hair for the past five decades.
The humble son of sharecroppers Lester and Myra Tuggle, Bill Tuggle, or “Mr. Bill” as most people call him, has owned and operated Bill’s Barber Shop since July of 1969. The shop is located in the back corner of the First Community Bank building, formerly the Little River Bank building, on Holmes Street in Lepanto.
A lot has changed over the years, but one thing has stayed the same – Mr. Bill has stayed in the same shop with the same loyal customers for almost 53 years.
Bill said that after retiring from the U.S. Army, he went to barber college in Little Rock on the G.I. Bill, after his friend, Billy Bohannan, talked him into it.
His wife, Francis, recalled giving Bill $10 for gas so he could go to school and back out of each of her paychecks from the local clothing factory, where she worked for 31 years.
“I know it doesn’t sound like much today, but back then it was a lot of money. My paycheck was only $35, plus I was taking care of our children too,” Francis laughed, noting that it was all worth it and how very proud she has always been of her husband.
“Luckily gas was a little bit cheaper back then,” Bill teased as he recalled gas only costing around 30 cents a gallon at that time.
Mr. Bill, who is 88 years old, and Francis have lived in Lepanto for most of their lives.
In fact, Francis said she has never lived anywhere other than Lepanto, and it is where they raised their three daughters, Myra Davison, Debbie Tuggle and Cindy Tyler.
She said they were blessed with wonderful children and are proud of them and their grandchildren, as well.
“We have three grandchildren by Myra, and they are all so smart,” she bragged, noting that their grandson Parker Davison is a pediatrician, their granddaughter Katherine Davison is an RN and their other granddaughter Julia Davison is a speech pathologist.
Then her eyes went misty as she spoke of the loss of their youngest daughter, Cindy, who passed away from cancer in 2001, and Cindy’s son, Jonny Tyler, who died in a car accident several years back; however she said they were blessed with a great-grandson, Ethan Tyler.
While Mr. Bill has owned Bill’s Barber Shop since 1969, before buying the barber shop from the previous owner, he started cutting hair in 1961, working at barber shops in both Marked Tree and Payneway.
Now, more than 60 years later, Mr. Bill’s retirement date has come sooner than he had planned.
The old bank building where he has always been located is scheduled to be torn down to make way for a new First Community Bank building, and he hasn’t been able to find another location, but he isn’t letting it get him down.
“I have known for at least six months now,” he said, “and I have looked for another location but there just are no buildings available.” He sighed as he looked around at his shop. “I will miss it.”
The building, which is almost 100 years old itself, has held a lot of fond memories for Bill, his family and so many others in Lepanto over the year.
“I can still remember sitting in this very same chair when I was only 12 years old and getting my hair cut,” he remembered, noting that the building was already a barber shop when he took it over, so the barber shop itself was more than 75 years old.
“I don’t get as many kids as I used to because I give “old man” haircuts,” he laughed. “But I have always loved entertaining the kids.”
“And the kids have always loved him,” his wife said, smiling playfully. “They always say that ‘Mr. Bill tells the stories,’ plus he sings to them.”
“There is no telling how many hair cuts I have given over the years. I have probably given about five a day for over 50 years,” Bill laughed, which is over 60,000 haircuts during his life time.
He recalled also going to people’s homes to cut their hair while they were sick and couldn’t make it into the shop or the times that he went to funeral homes to do haircuts for families free of charge, although he admits that he had to stop doing that because it was hard after knowing some of the people for so long.
According to his daughter, Debbie Tuggle, if you asked anyone from Lepanto who cut their hair, chances are that they would smile and answer, “Mr. Bill.”
“I have a friend who is 66 years old,” she said, “and he told me that my dad has cut his hair for as long as he could remember.”
“He has had some of his customers forever,” his daughter Myra added, making note of his famous baseball cap collection, which her husband started by accident.
“He brought him a cap and Dad hung it on the wall in the shop,” she laughed, “and the next thing he knew, his customers were bringing him baseball caps for his collection that he didn’t know he had.”
Although Bill has already packed up all but one of his caps, he noted that he had over 100 caps hanging in three rows around his shop.
“I loved to tease the kids when they would come in and start counting the caps,” he chuckled. “I would let them get up to about 50 and then I would start counting from 60 and they would get so mad and have to start over.”
“I appreciate all the people, all my loyal customers and the bank for renting me the building for all these years,” Bill said. “Everyone has been so wonderful.”
Debbie said that his customers will miss him too, but they will still see him around town, noting he loves being part of the community and that he was even made Grand Marshall of the Terrapin Derby parade last October.
Mr. Bill said his plans for the future are to do a lot of relaxing.
“Just a lot of fishing, playing around the yard on my mower and gardening,” Bill laughed.
