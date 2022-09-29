JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro man with third-degree domestic battery.
Fowler noted than James Anthony Covington, 29, of the 3400 block of Dayton Avenue, had been arrested several times in the past year on battery counts.
Fowler set Covington’s bond at $15,000 cash-only and stipulated that if he is released on bond that he is required to wear an ankle monitor.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Greyson Garrett, 18, of Paragould, with theft by receiving greater than $1,000 but less than $5,000 and misdemeanor fleeing; $7,500 bond.
Boddie Williams, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $5,000 bond.
Summer Smith, 40, of Hernando, Miss., with theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
Rickey Porter, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $35,000 bond and required to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Elisha Lynn, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Trina Honeycutt, 53, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $15,000 cash-only bond.
