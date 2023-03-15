JONESBORO — Auto thefts kept Jonesboro police busy over the weekend.
JONESBORO — Auto thefts kept Jonesboro police busy over the weekend.
But in at least a couple of cases, the vehicles were recovered and a suspect was arrested.
Police early Monday arrested an 18-year-old man and two juvenile boys, aged 16 and 17, after the officer initiated a traffic stop for the improper display of license tags.
Also Sunday, a license plate reader identified a 2020 Jeep Renegade as stolen around 3:30 p.m. The car’s owner reported the Jeep as stolen from the 1200 block of West Parker Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday. A 15-year-old boy was identified as a suspect.
A red 2017 GMC Canyon was reported stolen after someone entered the vehicle, which was left running, and drove away. The truck was later recovered in the 600 block of Southwest Drive.
Police listed three suspects ranging from 16 to 18 years of age.
A white 2010 Cadillac Escalade was recovered Saturday night in the 3000 block of Stadium Boulevard.
The SUV had been reported stolen a short time earlier from an undisclosed location. Four people were believed to have been involved in the theft, but were not identified.
