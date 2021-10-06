JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Laneshia Williams, 36, of 920 Belt St., with felony first-degree criminal mischief, felony aggravated assault, second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage only, driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Williams’ bond at $100,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Tonya Allen, 51, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Rene Huarcas Morales, 29, of Jonesboro, with felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage only, careless and prohibited driving, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance; $10,000 bond.
Nicolas Franklin, 31, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
James Conrad, 35, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, non-payment of fines, no proof of insurance and fictitious tags; $1,500 bond.
Richard Burgess, 50, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license; $45,000 total bond.
Allen Daniels, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation; $3,500 bond.
William Davidson, 45, of Bono, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Cody Watts, 29, of Trumann, with felony parole violation; $5,000 bond.
