JONESBORO — There will be no shortage of opportunities to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, as two radio station groups continue their Jonesboro holiday traditions and a local church will host another fireworks event, all free of charge.
East Arkansas Broadcasters will host its Fourth Fest on Sunday at Joe Mack Campbell Park, off of Dan Avenue (Arkansas 91).
Market manager Scott Siler said the fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m., set to music playing on stations The Big 107.9 KFIN,; 95.9 the Wolf and 101.7 Kiss FM.
“We are bringing back the Color Run on the morning of July 4th,” Siler added. “We were unable to have the run the last two years because of COVID restrictions. The Color Run will also be at Joe Mack Campbell Park and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the local United Way.”
Registration will be at 8 a.m. with the run at 9 a.m.
“We will have several ‘stations’ where we will be throwing red, white and blue powder on the runners to have some fun and celebrate Independence Day,” according to Siler.
The cost to enter is $10 per runner. The run is just a little over 1 mile and is an untimed race.
On Monday, is Freedom Fest at the Southside Softball Complex, hosted by Jonesboro Radio Group.
Gates open at 7 p.m., with entrance from either Stadium Boulevard or Caraway Road.
Parking will be supervised by members of the Arkansas Army National Guard.
Post-show traffic flow will be supervised by the Jonesboro Police Department.
The display is scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
Nettleton Baptist Church, 7001 E. Johnson Ave., will host its first-ever Food Trucks & Fireworks, with festivities beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Among neighboring communities, the Imboden fireworks display will be held at 9 p.m.Saturday at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
Parking is available around the Sloan-Hendrix campus, Bill McCurley Gymnasium, Imboden City Park and I.T. Hill Baseball Complex.
Walnut Ridge will host its fireworks display Sunday at dark at Stewart Park.
And in Paragould, the fireworks show will be Monday at the Rotary Softball Park. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Coolers are allowed but no alcoholic beverages are permitted.
870 Cornhole Nation will host amateur and competitive cornhole throughout the evening.
The Paragould police and fire departments will compete in a “Battle of the Badges” tug of war starting at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start around 9:30 p.m., with a festive soundtrack that can heard on MOR Media stations, 107.1 Jack FM, Jill @ 99.3 and iRock 103.7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.