JONESBORO — A Cherokee Village woman made a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty Monday to residential burglary, according to court documents.
Isabelle Hauptman, 20, had first-degree murder and theft of a firearms charges against her dropped. Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Hauptman to 10 years in the state Department of Corrections and suspended an additional 10 years.
Originally, Hauptman and Kenney Lee Ivory, 25, were accused, along with Jamal Golatt, 22, of Forrest City, of first-degree murder in the killing of Allie Hannah, 22, of Jonesboro, in October 2020. Authorities alleged that the three killed Hannah because she was a witness to a residential robbery that was committed by the three.
Golatt pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs in April 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Thyer. Charges of residential burglary and theft of a firearm were dropped.
In a plea deal, Ivory pleaded guilty Friday to simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and residential burglary.
Ivory was originally charged with first-degree murder and other charges.
Ivory was sentenced by Thyer to 15 years in the Department of Correction, a 10-year suspended sentence and 10 years of supervised probation.
Randel Miller, Hauptman’s attorney, said Tuesday that Golatt was the person who shot Hannah. He said Hauptman and Ivory were in the car at the time of the shooting, but both said they didn’t know Golatt was going to shoot the victim.
“She didn’t have a gun or drugs on her,” Miller said.
He said Hauptman was a friend of Hannah.
“It’s sad that she sat in jail for so long with a high bail on a case they couldn’t prove,” Miller said. “We were ready to go to trial.”
Hauptman spent 476 days in the Craighead County Detention Center. She will get credit for the time served. Miller expects she will have to spend a little over two years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.
