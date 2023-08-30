JONESBORO — A first-degree murder charge against a Jonesboro man was dropped Tuesday after a video surfaced showing the victim threatening to kill the man accused of his death, according to an official.
Adrian Bellinger, 22, was charged in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Robert Green, 30, in the 500 block of Melrose Street.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Thomason said video statements were shown that Green, of Jonesboro, and another man were “going over there to kill Bellinger.”
“After thorough review by our office, evidence surfaced that cast doubt on our original theory of the case. We thought it was in the best interest to dismiss the charges,” Thomason said Tuesday.
Bellinger was out of jail on a $1 million bond.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Officers received a complaint about a large number of people gathering on Marshall Street possibly gathering to fight. When police arrived they found a black male, later identified as Robert Green, laying on the front porch area of 504 Melrose, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to St. Bernards Emergency Room where he was later pronounced dead.
“After interviewing several witnesses, contact was made with Adrian J. Bellinger. During the interview, Bellinger told me that he shot victim Robert Green one time in the head with a handgun he had in his possession at that time.”
According to court reports, Green had a criminal history.
Green made a negotiated plea of guilty in February 2020 to one count of assault, that was reduced from the original charge of aggravated assault in a September 2018 case in which other charges were dropped.
Then-Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Green to one year of probation in that case.
In April 2015, Green made a negotiated plea of guilty to resisting arrest in a case where two other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Then-Circuit Judge Brent Davis sentenced Green to one year suspended imposition of sentence in that case.
