JONESBORO — In a plea deal, Kenney Lee Ivory pleaded guilty Friday to simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and residential burglary.
Ivory was originally charged with first-degree murder and other charges.
Ivory was sentenced by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer to 15 years in the Department of Correction, a 10-year suspended sentence and 10 years of supervised probation.
Originally, Ivory, 25, was accused, along with Jamal Golatt, 22, of Forrest City, and Isabelle Hauptman, 20, of Cherokee Village, of first-degree murder in the killing of Allie Hannah, 22, of Jonesboro, in October 2020. Authorities alleged that the three killed Hannah because she was a witness to a residential robbery that was committed by the three.
According to an incident report released after the slaying, the alleged perpetrators were involved in a residential burglary that occurred Oct. 24, 2020, in the 900 block of Vine Street. They entered the side door and stole two .40 caliber pistols, as well as $100 in cash and a white Apple iPad from the residence.
Through the department’s investigation, police learned that Hannah had been a witness to the burglary, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hannah had been picked up by the suspects Sunday, it read.
The burglary report was grouped with a man’s claim that his white Apple iPad was stolen by Hauptman. Witness told police that Hauptman – Hannah’s friend – as well as Golatt and Ivory were in the vehicle, documents indicate.
Hannah was fatally shot between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue. The incident report suggests that she was killed during an argument between her and the suspects.
Golatt pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs in April 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Thyer. A charge of residential burglary and theft of a firearm were dropped.
