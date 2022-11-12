JONESBORO — The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Craighead County murder conviction.
Shawn Gregory Cone, 51, was sentenced to life without parole in September 2021 for killing Alissa Reynolds, 50, on Dec. 2, 2019. Her body was found decomposing in the home she shared with Cone. Court documents show Reynolds had announced she ended the relationship.
After the murder, police said Cone took a commercial flight to Key West, Fla.
In addition to capital murder, a jury found Cone guilty of abuse of a corpse, theft of property and fraudulent use of a debit or credit card.
On appeal, Cone claimed Circuit Judge Randy Phillhours should not have allowed prosecutors to provide a list of countries that don’t have extradition treaties with the United States; that he should have suppressed evidence seized from his backpack which contained the extradition list because the search warrant wasn’t supported by probable cause; and should not have allowed the jury to see photos of the victim taken by the medical examiner.
The justices disagreed with all those arguments.
“… because Cone was charged with abuse of a corpse, the state of Ms. Reynolds’s body, postmortem, was extremely relevant,” Justice Barbara W. Brown wrote in the decision.
