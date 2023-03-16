JONESBORO — Jonesboro police are still investigating two murders that have occurred since the beginning of 2023, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department.
Smith told The Sun on Wednesday that two of the three murders that have occurred in the city since the year began have not resulted in arrests at this time.
Police are still looking into a person of interest in the most recent homicide, when a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Kum & Go during the early morning hours on Friday at the corner of South Culberhouse Street and Southwest Drive.
At about 12:30 a.m. officers responded to the convenience store, where they found Nicholas Childs suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to an incident report.
“Through the investigation, it was established the two individuals involved in this crime were familiar with each other. This was not a random act of violence,” Smith told The Sun later that day.
On Wednesday, Smith said the investigation was still focusing around a person of interest, but noted that no arrest had been made.
Police are also still looking for information regarding the year’s first slaying victim, John Odoms Jr., 48, of the 2400 block of Skyline Point, who died Jan. 19.
Odoms was found lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the head on Jan. 17 in the 700 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.
Smith said while there have been a couple of possible suspects listed in the case, police are still seeking assistance from the community in the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding these cases can send Jonesboro police a message or call CrimeStoppers of Jonesboro at 870-935-STOP. Tips can remain completely anonymous.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in this year’s other homicide.
On the night of Feb. 16, one man was killed and two others were wounded in shootings outside the apartments at 3700 Kristi Lake Drive, near Harrisburg Road, according to the Jonesboro police.
Tyrese Rogers, 19, died of a gunshot wound after being shot behind the apartment complex and falling out of a car speeding out of the parking lot, according to police.
The two other gunshot victims were Kedaireous Brimlett, 18, of Blytheville, and a 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age. The boy was later arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree battery in that crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.