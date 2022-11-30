PARAGOULD — Heath Hunsaker entered a guilty plea Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale of Rector, and was sentenced to 43 years in prison (40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement), according to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman’s office.
Hunsaker, 30, was sentenced in circuit court. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michael Trail prosecuted the case, which was transferred to Greene County due to notoriety in Clay County.
On the night of March 8, 2022, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an unresponsive man laying in the front yard of a residence at 1479 Highway 49.
Deputies found the deceased body of Matthew Hale, 35, with gunshot wounds.
The Arkansas State Police investigated the case and identified Hunsaker, a Missouri resident, as its primary suspect. With the help of Missouri law enforcement, Arkansas State Police located and interviewed Hunsaker, who confessed to Hale’s murder. Hunsaker was charged with first-degree murder.
Trail thanked the Arkansas State Police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation and hard work.
Chrestman praised Trail in a statement released Monday: “I’m thankful for his continued willingness to serve. His success sends a clear message – Clay County won’t tolerate violence and lawlessness.”
