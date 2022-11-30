PARAGOULD — Heath Hunsaker entered a guilty plea Monday in the shooting death of Matthew Hale of Rector, and was sentenced to 43 years in prison (40 years plus a three-year firearm enhancement), according to Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman’s office.

Hunsaker, 30, was sentenced in circuit court. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michael Trail prosecuted the case, which was transferred to Greene County due to notoriety in Clay County.