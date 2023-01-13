JONESBORO — A murder suspect was arrested in December in Arizona and is awaiting an extradition request from Arkansas, according to Detective Michael McCanless with the Jonesboro Police Department.
A warrant was issued Nov. 22 for the arrest of Nickelas Brewer, 18, in the Sept. 10, 2022, shooting death of Derrick K. Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville. Brewer now lives in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was arrested Dec. 16.
He was formally charged Wednesday in Craighead County Circuit Court with first-degree murder.
McCanless said the state has 90 days to enact the extradition, which is requested by the governor.
According to a probable cause affidavit, released Wednesday, on Sept. 10, 2022, “the Jonesboro Police Department was dispatched to 1108 Links Circle in reference to a shooting.
“Dispatch was advised by the caller that a man had been shot and was currently lying in the parking lot. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male at that location who had been shot in the back and was conscious at that time.
“Officers asked the male who shot him, to which he replied that he ‘knew who it was and that he was going to take care of it.’
“The victim later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the hospital (St. Bernards Medical Center Emergency Room.) On scene, evidence was collected that indicated two shots were fired. A witness on scene stated he saw the incident and that a black male shot at the victim twice and ran away. Upon a forensic analysis of the victim’s cell phone, it was found that the victim had made calls just before and just after the time of the shooting. Other cellular forensic analysis and investigative techniques produced multiple persons of interest that were shown to be in the immediate location of the shooting.
“Based on these findings, multiple interviews were conducted by JPD investigators. With the combination of forensic evidence found and witness statements, a suspect was identified and a probable motive of attempted robbery was established.
“It was found that Mr. Nickelas Brewer was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle just prior to the shooting. It was stated by multiple persons involved, that Mr. Nickelas Brewer had a firearm this day, while with the victim and after the shooting.
“Mr. Brewer was identified as running from the shooting location immediately after the shots were fired and was picked up by an awaiting vehicle. It was stated by involved parties that Nickelas Brewer traveled to the Links in the victim’s vehicle, with the intention of robbing the victim.
“A witness also stated that Nickelas Brewer had made specific statements of his intention to rob and shoot the victim prior to meeting him on this same day,” the affidavit continues. “Other specific details provided by witnesses matched evidence and information recovered, as well as matched timelines and communications found between the victim and various persons of interest, all indicating that Nickelas Brewer is responsible for the death of the victim.”
This isn’t Brewer’s first run-in with the law. He was one of two teenagers who were charged with more than 30 felonies each in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins in early October 2022.
At the time, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Brewer, 18, and Charles Frank Sanders, 19, both of Jonesboro, each with 24 counts of breaking or entering of vehicles, five counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500, one count of theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, three counts of theft of a credit/debit card and 16 misdemeanor counts of theft of $1,000 or less from a vehicle.
According to a probable cause affidavit, over the days of Aug. 3, 4 and 5 Jonesboro police took several breaking or entering vehicle reports in different areas of the city. In some cases video footage showed a maroon van as the suspect vehicle.
At about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 6, officers located the van, which had four occupants in it.
“Those occupants were two juveniles along with Nickelas Brewer and Charles Sanders,” the affidavit states.
The officer interviewed all suspects “and discovered they were responsible for 24 different reports.”
Brewer’s bond was set at $50,000 and Sanders’ bond was $25,000. Boling noted Sanders’ family was in the courtroom that day, and he had stronger ties to the community than Brewer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.