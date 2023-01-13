JONESBORO — A murder suspect was arrested in December in Arizona and is awaiting an extradition request from Arkansas, according to Detective Michael McCanless with the Jonesboro Police Department.

A warrant was issued Nov. 22 for the arrest of Nickelas Brewer, 18, in the Sept. 10, 2022, shooting death of Derrick K. Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville. Brewer now lives in Phoenix, Ariz., where he was arrested Dec. 16.

