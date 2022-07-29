JONESBORO — Fugitive Keyonte Wilbourn was taken into custody Friday in Chicago by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Great Lake Fugitive Task Force and the Chicago Police Department, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Wilbourn, 27, was arrested on a warrant for the first-degree murder of Brandon Wilson, 20, on Sunday morning in Jonesboro. He will be extradited back to Craighead County and go before a judge next week.