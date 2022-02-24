JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted out of Forrest City on a warrant for murder, according to a Jonesboro police report.
After receiving information that Voltuarus Parchman, 20, of the 2100 block of Indian Trail, Forrest City, was in Jonesboro, police arrested him at about 1:15 p.m. at the Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 2405 E. Highland Drive.
Police said Parchman was arrested without incident. He was transported to the Forrest City Police Department.
In other JPD reports;
A 32-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday afternoon that someone broke into his residence in the 1800 block of Kendall Street and stole a handgun, televisions and computer equipment. The thief stole a Taurus handgun, two televisions and computer equipment with a total value listed at $4,875.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that his apartment in the 900 block of Links Circle was burglarized, Stolen was a PlayStation 4 valued at $160. Damage to a window was set at $200.
Hertz Auto Rentals, 1903 Grant Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. The 2021 Nissan Altima, valued at $20,000, was rented and not returned.
