JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the extradition of a murder suspect back to Jonesboro.
Keyonte Wilbourn was taken into custody in late July in Chicago by the U.S. Marshal Service’s Great Lake Fugitive Task Force and the Chicago Police Department, according to the Jonesboro Police Department.
Wilbourn, 27, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder in the shooting death of Brandon Wilson, 20, on July 24 in Jonesboro.
At about 5 a.m. July 24, JPD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at 111 Daybreak Drive. When officers arrived, they located a passenger car that had driven through a fence and ended up in a small wooded area south of the apartment complex.
According to the JPD’s incident report, there are three witnesses listed: a 32-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy.
Wilson was driving a 2017 Chrysler 300, four-door sedan at the time of the incident.
Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the sheriff’s office, said Thursday that all extradition papers have been signed and that a private transport company will bring Wilbourn back to Jonesboro in a week or two.
He said when a suspect is too far away for the county to retrieve him or her, it’s more cost-efficient to pay for a transport company to return the suspect.
Rolland said it costs the county between $1,500 to $2,500 for the transport.
“We farm that out,” he said. “They’ll send us an invoice for the charges.”
Rolland said Wilbourn signed a waiver for extradition, which sped up the process.
Once Wilbourn arrives in Jonesboro, he’ll go before a district judge for a probable cause hearing to determine bond and whether a public defender will be appointed to the case.
