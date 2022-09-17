JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond for first-degree murder was charged Friday with assaulting two correctional officers there.
Laroy Starks, 20, is already being held on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of theft.
Starks was arrested in early August 2021 by Jonesboro police officers, along with the United States Marshals Service East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and the Arkansas State Police, in the shooting of Osceola native Roderick Hale Jr.
Starks was taken into custody at mile marker 57 on Interstate 55. He was transported back to Jonesboro and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center.
Police said Hale was shot in the parking lot of the Citgo service station at the intersection of South Caraway and Parker roads.
On Thursday, correctional officers Greg Beeler and Issaakil Orday responded to a radio call that Starks was banging on the door of the general housing unit at the detention center, according to a probable cause affidavit. Starks was agitated because he said he was on a phone and they were turned off.
Starks then swung his fist at Beeler, but Beeler blocked the punch which caused him to fall over a food cart, injuring his left hand and both hips, the affidavit states.
Orday then rushed in and grabbed Starks to subdue him. Starks started throwing punches at Orday, “and Orday returned the same amount of force,” the affidavit states.
Orday suffered knots to the right side of his face.
Officers were able to take Starks to the floor and place him in restraints. While officers were getting Starks to his feet, he spat on the back of Beeler’s head and cursed at him again.
Ellington found probable cause to charge Starks with second-degree battery against law enforcement or correctional officers causing injuries and aggravated assault on a correctional officer.
Ellington added $100,000 to Starks’ $1 million bond.
In other cases, Ellington found probable cause to charge:
Destiny Devine, 29, of Jonesboro, with fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; $5,000 bond.
Antonio Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving greater $1,000 but less than $5,000; $5,000 bond.
Thomas Haney, 25, of Bono, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a no-contact order, driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance; $15,000 bond.
Mark Johansen, 44, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Jerico Wright, 33, of Jonesboro, with residential burglary, felony failure to appear, third-degree domestic battery, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief; $75,000 bond and a no-contact order.
Sadon Whitfield, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug, possession of marijuana and no seat belt; $5,000 bond.
Dyllon Johnson, 27, of Stafford, Texas, with three counts of commercial burglary, theft of $25,000 or more and first-degree criminal mischief; $300,000 bond.
The following were charged with felony failure to appear:
Dawn Elkins-Hurst, 41, of Jonesboro; $10,000 bond.
Lisa Denise Howard, 45, of Leachville; $35,000 bond.
Dustin Clark, 38, of Leachville; $15,000 bond.
Keysher Muhammad-Green, 40, of North Little Rock; recognizance bond.
Nathan Townsend, 22, of Jonesboro; $5,000 bond.
