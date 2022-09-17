JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond for first-degree murder was charged Friday with assaulting two correctional officers there.

Laroy Starks, 20, is already being held on one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of theft.