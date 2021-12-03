JONESBORO — The man accused of the shooting of 18-year-old Devonte Wesson on Nov. 22 was given a $1 million bond Friday by District Judge Tommy Fowler.
Fowler found probable cause to charge Dangelo Lewis, 20, of 1716 Arch St., with first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief.
On Nov. 22, police were dispatched to a “shots fired” call from the area near the Southside Softball Complex, at the intersection of Countryview Circle and South Caraway Road. A short time later, police were notified that a gunshot victim was admitted to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Wesson, of the 3400 block of Preakness Drive, was later transferred to a Memphis hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the head, according to the police report. Wesson died from his injuries Nov. 26.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Detective Chad Hogard, “On Nov. 22, Devonte Wesson was in a car with two other males. Wesson and his friends were shot at by two other males at the intersection of Caraway Road and Countryview Circle. Wesson was struck in the head, and later died of his injury. The car was also struck, leaving a hole in the door and two busted windows.
“During the investigation, ‘OG Redd,’ whose real name in Dangelo Lewis, was said to be a suspect in the shooting. A witness was interviewed and positively identified Dangelo Lewis as one of the shooters that shot at the car Wesson was in.”
During the probable cause hearing, Lewis asked Fowler if he could lower the bond.
Fowler said since Lewis was facing two Class Y felonies, first-degree murder and committing a terroristic act, Lewis was lucky the bond wasn’t set higher.
It wasn’t Lewis’ first brush with the law this year. On July 6 in Mississippi County, Lewis was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by receiving of a firearm, and misdemeanors possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
His court date for those charges were set in November for February 2022 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
