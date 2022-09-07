JONESBORO — Police didn’t have to go far to find the suspect in a Sunday morning shooting.
Kalen Dakota Prunty, 27, was found inside the home of the victim’s ex-girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro police Detective Logan Butler.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Tuesday to charge Prunty with fist-degree murder and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He set bond at $2 million.
An officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday noticed the body of Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the road.
Butler said in the affidavit that Oden’s body was found near a makeshift memorial for Jayden Prunty, Kalen’s brother.
During the investigation, Butler said detectives learned of the ex-girlfriend and went to her residence to speak with her.
“Upon speaking with her and telling her that the victim was deceased, the female told detectives that she knew who had killed him,” Butler wrote. “She stated that a ‘mexican’ man had killed him and that he was currently inside her house. She went on to say that the man had come to her residence and said that he killed the victim, but she did not believe him.”
The woman, who wasn’t identified, allowed detectives to enter her home and they found Prunty alone inside a bedroom
While Prunty is not a Mexican, the woman confirmed Prunty is the man she was talking about.
He was taken into custody at 6:40 a.m., according to a police incident report.
A .22-caliber handgun, believed to have been used in the shooting, was found inside the residence, Butler said.
There was no mention of a motive in Oden’s shooting death. Six members of the victim’s family attended Tuesday’s brief hearing, including three of his children.
It was just seven months ago that Jayden Prunty, 22, died of a gunshot wound at the same intersection during a struggle with a police officer. A state police investigation later cleared the officer of wrongdoing.
Kalen Prunty has a history of gun violence dating to 2011, when he was just 16, according to court records.
He was found delinquent for three counts of attempted aggravated robbery. He served three years under extended juvenile jurisdiction. After he was released from the juvenile system in 2014, a judge sentenced Kalen Prunty to three years in the adult prison system after finding he committed more offenses and “is not amenable to rehabilitation in the juvenile system.”
Kalen Prunty, who was assigned a public defender, was ordered to appear Oct. 25 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
