JONESBORO — A suspect in a murder that occurred last September in Jonesboro appeared before a judge Monday – not for the murder, but for failing to appear in court after fleeing to Arizona.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling set bond at $150,000 for Nickelas Narcissus Brewer, 18, of Phoenix.
Brewer faces a first-degree murder charge in the Sept. 10 shooting death of Derrick Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville. Police said he was shot in the parking lot of The Links apartments.
According to a probable cause affidavit used to obtain a warrant for his arrest, the victim told responding officers he knew who shot him, but didn’t identify him. He died at a local hospital.
Boling said during Monday’s court appearance that Brewer had not been served the murder warrant and would either appear again Wednesday or Friday.
Brewer was arrested in August of last year with breaking into a vehicle and stealing a firearm.
He failed to appear in circuit court on those charges in February. On Monday, Brewer presented officials with proof that he was incarcerated in the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix and was unable to attend court in Jonesboro.
At the time, he said, he was fighting extradition back to Arkansas.
The Craighead County Detention Center website showed Brewer returned to the county on Sunday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Brewer was identified as the suspect in the September murder after police interviewed people whose phone numbers appeared in the victim’s phone – some of whom were on the scene at the time of the murder.
Usually, Boling gives people a break if they can prove they were unable to appear in court because of incarceration elsewhere. Not this time. The bond was set based on the recommendation of Circuit Judge Randy Philhours, and Brewer must appear before that that judge on March 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.