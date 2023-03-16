JONESBORO — A judge set bond at $3 million Wednesday for a murder suspect from Arizona who fought extradition back to Arkansas.
Nickelas Narcissus Brewer, 18, of Phoenix, is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 10 shooting death of Derrick Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville. Police said he was shot in the parking lot of The Links apartments.
In setting bond, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler cited the fact that Brewer fought extradition for months, pending charges in other crimes in Jonesboro and that he has financial resources to flee the county again. Should he post bond, Fowler said he would be required to wear an electronic ankle monitor.
First-degree murder carries a potential life prison sentence.
According to a probable cause affidavit by Jonesboro Detective Michael McCanless, the victim told responding officers he knew who shot him, but didn’t identify him. He died at a local hospital.
McCanless said Brewer was identified as the suspect after police interviewed people whose phone numbers appeared in the victim’s phone – some of whom were on the scene at the time of the murder.
“It was found that Mr. Nickelas Brewer was a passenger in the victim’s vehicle just prior to the shooting,” McCanless wrote. “It was stated by multiple persons involved, that Mr. Nickelas Brewer had a firearm this day, while with the victim and after the shooting. Mr. Brewer was identified as running from the shooting location immediately after the shots were fired and was picked up by an awaiting vehicle. It was stated by involved parties that Nickelas Brewer traveled to the Links in the victim’s vehicle, with the intention of robbing the victim. A witness also stated that Nickelas Brewer had made specific statements of his intention to rob and shoot the victim prior to meeting him on this same day.”
Brewer must appear May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court to face the murder charge. He also has a March 30 court date to answer to charges that he failed to appear in court on unrelated charges of breaking into a vehicle and stealing a firearm.
