JONESBORO — A judge set bond at $3 million Wednesday for a murder suspect from Arizona who fought extradition back to Arkansas.

Nickelas Narcissus Brewer, 18, of Phoenix, is charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 10 shooting death of Derrick Leonard Jr., 19, of Blytheville. Police said he was shot in the parking lot of The Links apartments.

