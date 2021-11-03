JONESBORO — David Dale Jewell Jr. testified Wednesday that his father and stepmother were arguing in the front seat of the vehicle they were in when she said “Dale, help me, help me, he’s got a gun” moments before she was fatally shot on July 23, 2020, near the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Avenue.
The jury was selected Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial of David Jewell Sr. who is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Charlene.
Dale Jewell said his father and stepmother were taking him to his job at Arkansas State University that morning when they began arguing and his father turned around and began heading west of Johnson Avenue.
Martin Lilly, the deputy prosecuting attorney, said Dale Jewell in his statement to police said he heard the gun go off.
“You said at the time that she (Charlene Jewell) was screaming,” Lilly said.
“That’s correct,” Dale Jewell said. “It scared me pretty good.”
“Your police statement said Charlene was screaming and crying,” Lilly said. “Charlene said, ‘No, no, no’ and then boom.”
Dale Jewell said he jumped out of the vehicle at the stoplight at Johnson and Main and called 911.
Mellenee Bennett, a 911 dispatcher, testified about Dale Jewell’s 911 call at 6:03 a.m. on July 23, 2020.
“He said, ‘My father just shot my stepmom,’” Bennett said.
She said Dale Jewell gave her the address of his parents’ home.
Bennett contacted Jonesboro police with the information.
At 6:19, Bennett said, David Jewell Sr. called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I accidentally shot her. It went through her back.”
Dakota Lambert, a co-worker of Dale Jewell, testified that he was on the phone with Dale Jewell when he heard a loud female voice tell Dale to “Please don’t leave, he’s going to do something.”
Lambert said he could hear the woman crying.
“She was yelling at him ‘Let me out,’” Dale Jewell testified. “He (his father) said I’ll get you home and you’ll be fine.”
He also testified, “Dad said, ‘You said you weren’t going to leave me’” while they were in the vehicle.
Earlier, Barbara Burgess, of Monette, testified that Charlene Jewell, who was her former daughter-in-law to whom she remained close, said Charlene Jewell had been bringing personal items to her house for a week, and Burgess thought Charlene was moving out of the couple’s house.
Burgess said David and Charlene Jewell arrived at her place and began retrieving her personal items from her shop, and came into her house to get items from her closet.
“Charlene never said a word to me the whole time they were there,” Burgess said.
Lilly asked Dale Jewell, “You heard him cock the gun?”
“I never saw the gun,” Jewell responded.
“You told police you heard the gun cocked?” Lilly said.
Jewell, “Yes.”
Defense attorney Randel Miller asked Jewell to describe Charlene at that time.
“She was yelling at my dad,” he said. “He was pretty pissed off.”
Miller asked what happened before the gun went off.
“I more or less blocked it out,” Dale Jewell said.
Miller asked if she grabbed his father’s arm to push it away.
“Do you think it was an accident?” Miller said.
“Yes,” Dale Jewell responded.
Several police officers testified about going to the Jewell’s residence on Arrowhead Farm Road and finding the victim dead.
CPR was performed until the ambulance arrived, but officers said Charlene Jewell was already dead.
The trial resumes at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 S. Main St., at 8:30 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.