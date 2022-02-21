JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial for Logan Murray has been delayed until June.
Murray, 25, is accused of killing Gavin Lee Wagster, 22, of 200 Cooper Circle, Paragould, with a shotgun in May 2021.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on May 29, 2021, “officers were sent to 3898 Turfway Drive in reference to someone shot inside the residence. When officers arrived they entered the home and discovered Gavin Wagster deceased with gunshot wounds. Officers also discovered Logan Murray laying beside the victim with blood all over him. A witness that was inside the home, heard two loud noises and went into the living room to see what was going on. When the witness entered the living room, he saw Murray sitting on the couch pointing a shotgun down at Wagster who was on the floor. The witness yelled at Murray asking him what are you doing and then ran out of the house asking for help.”
A JPD report states there were four witnesses at the residence.
In November, Murray’s attorney, Ray Nickle, filed a notice with the court that he intended to use a defense of mental disease or defect for Murray.
Last week the trial was continued, with the motion and plea date set for June 2-3. A jury trial is set for June 20-24.
