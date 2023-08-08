JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial of a Jonesboro man, that was scheduled to begin Monday, in the strangulation death of a Jonesboro woman, has been continued until the end of October through the beginning of November.

Shadrack Ward, 40, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sabrina Benson, 42, on Nov. 21, 2021, in the 200 block of Clover Drive.