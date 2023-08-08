JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial of a Jonesboro man, that was scheduled to begin Monday, in the strangulation death of a Jonesboro woman, has been continued until the end of October through the beginning of November.
Shadrack Ward, 40, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sabrina Benson, 42, on Nov. 21, 2021, in the 200 block of Clover Drive.
Craighead County Circuit Court with Circuit Judge Scott Ellington presiding in the case.
The death was originally thought to be from accidental alcohol poisoning, but it turned into a murder charge on Feb. 22, 2022, when District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Ward with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Benson.
On Nov. 21, 2021, police were called to the residence Benson shared with Ward about an alcohol overdose. They found Benson’s body lying on the floor of the residence.
At that time, Ward told officers on scene that “him and Benson had a couple of friends over and were drinking earlier. Ward advised the friends had left and Benson was getting ready for bed when he heard her call his name. Ward stated that when he went to check on her she was in the floor unresponsive,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Feb. 14, Detective Bill Brown wrote in the affidavit, “I was advised by my supervisor that new suspicions had arisen regarding this case. I was advised that the coroner’s office was contacted over the weekend by Dr. Erickson from the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Dr. Erickson stated that he had done the autopsy of the victim in this case and the results of the examination showed homicide by strangulation.”
The new plea and motion dates are Oct. 9 and 10, with the trial scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 3 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
