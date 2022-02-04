JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial of a Jonesboro man and Cherokee Village woman accused of the Oct. 25, 2020, murder of a Jonesboro woman is on the docket to begin Monday, according to court documents.
Kenney Ivory, 25, was accused, along with Jamal Golatt, 22, of Forrest City, and Isabelle Hauptman, 20, of Cherokee Village, of killing Allie Hannah, 22, of Jonesboro. Authorities alleged that the three killed Hannah because she was a witness to a residential robbery that was committed by the three.
The trial has motion hearings Monday, which could change the court dates, according to the 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney’s office.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the night after the murder, “Both subjects (Ivory and Golatt) were placed into custody and the vehicle was taken to the police department for processing. The Glock pistol was seized as evidence and was confirmed to have been stolen in the residential burglary. Inside of the vehicle was various property that had been stolen in the reported residential burglary. Also inside the vehicle was a second firearm, 21 ecstasy pills, over 4 ounces of marijuana, and a digital scale. During an interview with Ivory he admitted to his involvement in the burglary, theft of firearm, and murder of Allie Hannah.”
According to an incident report released after the slaying, the alleged perpetrators were involved in a residential burglary that occurred Oct. 24, 2020, in the 900 block of Vine Street. They entered the side door and stole two .40 caliber pistols, as well as $100 in cash and a white Apple iPad from the residence.
Through the department’s investigation, police learned that Hannah had been a witness to the burglary, according to the probable cause affidavit. Hannah had been picked up by the suspects Sunday, it read.
The burglary report was grouped with a man’s claim that his white Apple iPad was stolen by Hauptman. Witness told police that Hauptman – Hannah’s friend – as well as Golatt and Ivory were in the vehicle, documents indicate.
Hannah was fatally shot between 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Cherry Avenue. The incident report suggests that she was killed during an argument between her and the suspects.
District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause on Oct. 28 to charge Golatt, Hauptman and Ivory with first-degree murder, residential burglary and theft of a firearm valued less than $2,500. Golatt and Ivory were also charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
The three were held on $1 million bonds each.
Golatt pled guilty to first-degree murder and simultaneous possession of firearms and drugs in April 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer. A charge of residential burglary and theft of a firearm were dropped.
Last month, Golatt appealed his conviction, citing poor counsel.
Hauptman is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, and Ivory remains in jail on a $1 million bond.
