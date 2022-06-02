JONESBORO — A first-degree murder trial for Adrian Bellinger wasn’t delayed after his attorney was exposed to COVID-19, according to court documents.
The plea and motions were set to begin on Thursday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Bellinger is charged in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Robert Green, 30, in the 500 block of Melrose Street.
J.L. Wilson, Bellinger’s attorney said in his court filing Wednesday that he was exposed to COVID by an employee in his office in Helena-West Helena. He said his law office is currently closed due to the outbreak.
He instructed Bellinger to appear before the court for further instructions.
In his filing, Wilson wrote, “That this request is made in good faith and not for the purpose of delay.”
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer on Thursday ruled that the plea and motion and jury trial dates be set for June 20-24.
Bellinger’s trial is still set for June 20, according to the 2nd District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The trial for the case has been continued several times, court documents show.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “Officers received a complaint about a large number of people gathering on Marshall Street possibly gathering to fight. When police arrived they found a black male, later identified as Robert Green, laying on the front porch area of 504 Melrose, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to St. Bernards ER where he was later pronounced dead.
“After interviewing several witnesses, contact was made with Adrian J. Bellinger. During the interview, Bellinger told me that he shot victim Robert Green one time in the head with a handgun he had in his possession at that time.”
Bellinger was 18 years old at the time of the shooting.
Jonesboro police officer Jeremiah Jones wrote that he attempted to give medical aid at the scene to Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.