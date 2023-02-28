JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial of Jaylon Sturdivant is scheduled to begin Monday in Craighead County Circuit Court, according to court documents.
Sturdivant is charged with the shooting death of Madison Deshun Wilfong, 19, on Aug. 14, 2022.
Sturdivant of Lake City, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, is charged as an adult with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Officer Jacob Lowry said in his report that he found Madison Deshun Wilfong lying on the sidewalk outside of the apartments at 8:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Ferrell Street, which is between West Matthews and Nettleton avenues, near Annie Camp Junior High School.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sturdivant paid Wilfong for marijuana with a counterfeit $100 bill. Wilfong and some friends returned to the residence to get their marijuana back when witnesses said Sturdivant told Wilfong and his friends to leave or he would start shooting.
As the group ran from the residence, shots were fired and Wilfong was struck in the neck. He was pronounced dead later at St. Bernards Medical Center.
According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives spoke with witnesses who identified Sturdivant, also known as J30, as the person who fired the shots that struck Madison. Sturdivant left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
On Aug. 17, members of the United States Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and Jonesboro Police Departments Street Crimes Unit developed information that a suspect in the murder was at a residence in Jonesboro.
EATF and SCU members then attempted to locate the person of interest the evening of Aug. 17 at 5:15 p.m. and after several minutes of knocking, Sturdivant exited the front door of the residence with his hands up and was taken into custody without incident.
Jimmy C. Morris Jr. is representing Sturdivant.
The trial could be delayed, however, if the defendant’s attorney files for a continuance. This week subpoenas are being served to potential witnesses at the trial.
