JONESBORO — A first-degree murder trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 7 in the strangulation death of a Jonesboro woman.
Shadrack Ward, 40, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Sabrina Benson, 42, on Nov. 21, 2021, in the 200 block of Clover Drive.
The death was originally thought to be from accidental alcohol poisoning, but it turned into a murder charge on Feb. 22, 2022, when District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Shadrack Ward, now 40, with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Benson.
On Nov. 21, 2021, police were called to the residence Benson shared with Ward about an alcohol overdose. They found Benson’s body lying on the floor of the residence.
At that time, Ward told officers on scene that “him and Benson had a couple of friends over and were drinking earlier. Ward advised the friends had left and Benson was getting ready for bed when he heard her call his name. Ward stated that when he went to check on her she was in the floor unresponsive,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
On Feb. 14, Detective Bill Brown wrote in the affidavit, “I was advised by my supervisor that new suspicions had arisen regarding this case. I was advised that the coroner’s office was contacted over the weekend by Dr. Erickson from the Arkansas State Crime Lab. Dr. Erickson stated that he had done the autopsy of the victim in this case and the results of the examination showed homicide by strangulation.”
On Feb. 20, Brown had Ward, who was in the Craighead County Detention Center, transported to the Jonesboro Police Station for an interview.
“Ward ... told me the same story that he had told the officers the night of the incident and then stated that he was waiting on the Medical Examiner’s report to get back. I then asked why was he wanting the report to come back and advised him that I did have the report. Ward then asked what the report said and I advised that he knew what the report had in it and it does not match up with what he has told happened,” the affidavit said.
“I then asked Ward to tell me what happened during that night and he advised that his friends had left and it was just him and Benson in the house. Ward stated that they got into an argument about him wanting to leave and go drinking with some from friends.
“Ward stated that Benson does not like it when he is out drinking and likes for him to stay home. Ward stated that Benson then came at him and he grabbed her with his hands. I asked where did he grab Benson at and he stated around her neck. I then asked Ward to show me and he placed his fingers together and his thumbs together. I then asked Ward how long did he have her like this and he stated he did not know. I then asked Ward what happened when he let go and Ward stated that he slid out of the way and Benson just went straight down.”
The trial is set to be from Aug. 7-17 in Craighead County Circuit Court with Circuit Judge Scott Ellington presiding.
