JONESBORO — The murder trial of Shawn Gregory Cone is scheduled to begin Monday in Craighead County Circuit Court.
Cone is charged in the December 2019 killing of Alissa Reynolds, 50, in her home at 5003 Brac Place, which is west of Stadium Boulevard, south of the Southside Softball Complex.
Authorities claim that Cone took a commercial flight to Florida following the slaying. He was returned to Arkansas from Florida on Dec. 23, 2019.
Cone is charged with with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, theft greater than $5,000, theft of a vehicle valued at more than $5,000, theft of debit or credit cards, nonfinancial identity fraud and tampering with physical evidence – all felonies – and misdemeanor fraudulent use of of debit or credit card.
On Dec. 26, 2019, District Judge David Boling set a $5 million cash-only bond for Cone.
On Monday, Circuit Judge Randy Philhours will rule on motions made by the defense and prosecution. On Tuesday, jury selection will begin. Opening statements could start Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.
Witnesses told officers on Dec. 8, 2019, that they had not seen Reynolds since Nov. 29, Jonesboro police Detective Brian Arnold said in a probable cause affidavit.
“Witnesses advised they have received replying text messages from the female victim’s phone, but have not spoken with her. A witness advised she text female victim who was supposed to be meeting them for lunch at a restaurant in town around noon on 12-8-19. The witness advised she received a replying text message from female victim’s phone advising she was involved in an accident and was at a hospital in Jonesboro,” Arnold wrote.
When police responded Dec. 8, witnesses told officers they went to the home to try to make contact with her and noticed the dogs running loose in the house and a pile of blankets on the sofa, Arnold wrote.
“They advised the officers this was not typical of the female victim as she kept the dogs in a kennel when she was not there and kept the house clean,” Arnold said.
After smelling decomposition, officers forced their way into the house and found Reynolds’ body under the blankets on the couch, Arnold said.
“She appeared to have multiple puncture wounds to the face, hands and arms,” Arnold said. “Detectives located mail in the name of Shawn Cone with 5003 Brac Pl. as the listed address. Detectives learned Shawn Cone and the female victim have been in a dating relationship for the past year and half.”
In October 2019, Cone was arrested on a warrant charging him with theft greater than $5,000.
A flooring contractor reported Aug. 21, 2019, that a check had been intercepted from their mailbox, Detective Mike Branscum of the Jonesboro Police Department said in an affidavit on Sept. 30, 2019. Further investigation revealed that Cone deposited four checks that were initially mailed to the business since May 24, 2019, totaling $17,414.08.
Cone is also on parole, having entered into a plea deal in Baxter County on charges of theft and defrauding a secured creditor. Under terms of the plea bargain, Cone was pay to a total of $191,500 in restitution at a rate of $500 per month to a couple who bought a houseboat from him that he didn’t hold clear title to. Court documents showed he had fallen behind on his payments.
