JONESBORO — The first-degree murder trial of David Jewell Sr. is scheduled to begin Tuesday with jury selection at the Craighead County Courthouse, 511 S. Main St.
Jewell is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Charlene on July 23, 2020.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jewell’s son, David Jewell Jr., told police, “that while they were on the way to take him to work, and made it to the intersection of N. Caraway (Road) and Johnson (Avenue) when Charlene turned to him and said ‘help me he has a gun.’ Jewell Jr. stated that his dad Jewell Sr. then turned the truck around and headed west on Johnson.
“Jewell Jr. stated that around the intersection of Main and Johnson he heard the pistol rack and saw Jewell Sr. point the pistol at Charlene. Jewell Jr. then heard the pistol go off one time and this is when he exited the vehicle and called 911.”
Officers responded to the 911 call and went to Jewell Sr.’s residence at 1522 Arrowhead Farm Road. Officers entered the residence, the affidavit stated, and “found Charlene Jewell laying on the floor unresponsive.”
Officers checked for a pulse and couldn’t find one, the affidavit stated. Officers began CPR until the ambulance arrived, which transported her to St. Bernards Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where she was pronounced dead.
Jewell St. told Detective Bill Brown of the Jonesboro Police Department during an interview, “... that he was in the vehicle with Charlene and his son in the back seat taking him to work. Jewell stated that after they took his son to work that he and Charlene were going to spend the day together. Jewell stated that while they were on the way, he and Charlene started to argue and he pulled a pistol from between the seat and the console and raised it up toward Charlene. Jewell stated that he did have his finger on the trigger when he raised the pistol up. Jewell stated that is when the pistol went off.”
After giving the statement, Jewell told police he didn’t want to speak to police anymore without talking to a lawyer, which ended the interrogation, according to the affidavit.
Jewell was released from custody after posting a cash/surety bond of $1 million.
On March 19, Charlene Jewell’s daughter, Heather Carpenter, as special administrator of her mother’s estate, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Jewell Sr. in the Civil Division of Craighead County Circuit Court.
The lawsuit alleges that Jewell Sr. fired the gunshot that mortally wounded his wife, Charlene Jewell, and that Jewell Sr. did not seek medical attention for her, instead driving to his house, where she died.
Jewell Sr. has denied most of the allegations in the lawsuit.
Carpenter, as special administrator of Charlene Jewell’s estate, is seeking to recover judgment “from and against the Defendant in an amount in excess of the minimum amount for federal court diversity jurisdiction; for punitive damages; for all other damages allowed by; and for all other reliefs for which they may be entitled.”
That case is pending.
