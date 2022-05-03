JONESBORO — Two men facing first-degree murder charges in separate cases had their trials continued Monday
The first-degree murder trial for Gabriel Walton, 20, of Jonesboro, has been continued until July and August, according to court documents.
The motion and plea dates are set for July 22-26 and a jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 8-18.
The trial was originally set to begin this week in Craighead County Circuit Court with Judge Randy Philhours presiding.
The first-degree murder trial for Noah Nickerson was continued for the same dates, court documents show.
Walton is accused of the August 2020 murder of Ronald Volyes, 57.
Walton was 18 years old at the time of Volyes’ death.
Volyes was found dead and covered in blood by a male family member inside his home in the 3900 block of Kaye Lane, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Details of his injuries were not noted in the report or affidavit, but the department did note that the murder occurred during an argument with a “knife or cutting instrument.”
Police didn’t indicate when Walton was developed as a suspect or when they interviewed him for a probable cause affidavit, as he was in the Craighead County Detention Center awaiting trial for breaking into a local church.
The interview was conducted in January 2021.
“After Miranda warning was given and Walton signing off that he understood, an interview was conducted on Walton and details of the events were given by Walton that were accurate as to what was found at the scene of the crime,” the affidavit read.
“After checking personal information on Walton, a phone number for Walton was developed. This was compared to other evidence that we (JPD) were in possession of and showed that Walton was in contact with our victim,” Detective Keri Varner wrote in the affidavit.
Walton’s attorney, Brian Miles, said in February a mental health evaluation conducted last year on Walton did not show any reason the case could not go to trial.
It wasn’t Walton’s first brush with the law.
Walton and another 17-year-old were accused of setting a fire on Oct. 8, 2018, that ultimately resulted in the death six months later of Marcia Patton, 64, at her mother’s home on Harrisburg Road.
According to a probable cause affidavit in that case, at the fire scene fire marshals recognized one of the suspects as Walton, from a previous arson case at MacArthur Junior High School.
Walton ran away when they attempted to locate them. They were able to locate the second suspect who fled, and he was found to be in possession of two firearms that were confirmed to be stolen from a residence in the 2500 block of Rosewood Circle.
The residence at Rosewood Circle had been broken into through a window on the backside of the residence also, in the wooded area behind the residence several rifles and a shotgun was found hidden under leaves and branches that were confirmed to have been stolen from the residence.
Nickerson case
Nickerson, 24, is accused of shooting his father, David Wayne Nickerson, 54, once in the head early on Nov. 22, according to police accounts.
Police said Noah Nathaniel Nickerson, of 7812 Stanley Road, called police and told them that he had shot his father, according to a police report.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Nickerson “stated that the night of the incident he told his father that he had been molested as a child by another family member. Noah stated that his father was dismissive of this statement. Noah stated he grabbed a gun and put it to his own head. Noah then stated that his father began to tell him ‘shoot me.’ Noah stated he pointed the firearm at the father and fired the gun. He stated the bullet struck his father in the head. Noah stated he immediately began to render aid to his father and called 911.”
David Nickerson was taken to a local hospital and transported to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he died on Dec. 2, 2021.
