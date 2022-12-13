JONESBORO — A Rector man who was sentenced to three life sentences without parole in prison for the capital murders of his mother, stepfather and half-sister had his sentence reduced on Friday to three 10-year sentences to be served consecutively.
Jurors came to the decision late Friday and Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer agreed to their decision.
Aaron Michael Hodge, who was 17 years old at time of the killings, has been incarcerated for 27 years since the slayings.
Hodge was convicted of killing his mother, Barbara Flick, stepfather, David Flick, and half-sister, Andria Flick, in their home in October 1995. Court records state the family’s bodies were left in the home for days as Hodges rode with friends in his stepfather’s truck across Northeast Arkansas and held parties at the residence, according to court records.
According to Hodge’s attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, Hodge will be released in October 2025.
Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said in a statement on Monday:
“In 1996, a jury found Aaron Michael Hodge guilty of three counts of capital murder. At the time of these offenses, Hodge was 17. But under the law, his status as a juvenile wasn’t determinative, and the jury didn’t determine Hodge’s sentence. Instead, the circuit court was required to sentence Hodge to life without parole. So we don’t know the sentence the original jury would’ve recommended. But since those convictions, the United State Supreme Court, in Miller v. Alabama, decided that mandatory life-without-parole sentences for juveniles convicted of homicide violated the Eighth Amendment.
“A new jury heard the evidence presented to the original jury and additional facts since the 1996 trial. “The Prosecuting Attorney’s Office asked for life sentences, but the new sentencing jury recommended a 30-year sentence. And the circuit judge followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Hodge to 30 years imprisonment. Questions about Hodge’s parole and release dates should be addressed to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.”
Hodge was convicted in November 1996 of three counts of capital murder and was sentenced to three life terms in prison.
On May 24, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Derrick Harris was entitled to a resentencing hearing in Drew County Circuit Court. The judge there had previously refused a hearing and simply changed his sentence to life with parole eligibility after 30 years, as provided in a 2017 state law that expanded a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that banned mandatory life without parole sentences for juvenile offenders.
The Supreme Court said the Fairness in Sentencing to Minors Act did not apply retroactively, only to those sentenced after March 20, 2017. Therefore, he was entitled to a hearing to present evidence for consideration and sentencing within the discretionary range for a Class Y felony, which is 10 to 40 years or life.
The Sun incorrectly reported in Saturday’s edition that Hodge had confessed to killing his mother and half-sister, Rosenzweig said Monday. Rosenzweig said Hodge’s testimony was that David Flick had killed his wife and daughter and then attempted suicide. Hodge testified that when he found David Flick still alive, he shot and killed him.
Members of David Flick’s family contacted The Sun on Monday and were critical of the way prosecutors handled the trial.
Ed Flick, David Flick’s younger brother who lives in Virginia, said his brother had never abused Hodge, as Hodge testified last week. He said his niece, Andria, who Hodge had said he was like a father to, was “scared to death of Aaron.”
He said Hodge’s mother and stepfather always locked their bedroom door at night because they were afraid of their son.
He said David Flick provided everything to Hodge while he was growing up. In his testimony, Hodge said he paid for almost everything himself.
“He had everything,” Flick said. “He paid for nothing.”
Ed Flick and his sister, Sharon Flick Pole, of California, said they weren’t allowed to give victim impact statements to the court, and they faulted Deputy Prosecutor Charlene Davidson for omitting them from testifying.
“I was upset about how I was represented,” Pole said. “It was my right to face him.”
She said none of the family members were happy with the way prosecutors handled the case.
