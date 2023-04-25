WALNUT RIDGE — Ron Lanoue of Little Rock will be the speaker at The Wings of Honor WWII Museum’s walk through history series, “Their Stories,” as he shares his father’s military accomplishments on Thursday evening at the museum in Walnut Ridge.
Lanoue’s father received his basic flight training at Walnut Ridge in World War II, according to a press release from The Wings of Honor WWII Museum.
Harold Johnson, president of the museum board, said on Monday that the event will be open to the public.
It will begin with a reception and live music in the museum’s main gallery from 5-6 p.m., he said, which will be followed by a dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carolyn Propst Conference Room with a $10 per person donation.
Seating is limited, so those wanting to attend the dinner are encouraged to reserve a spot.
Although the main program will begin at 6:30 p.m., the museum will open at 9 a.m. as usual and will stay open until the event ends, Johnson continued, noting that the museum’s WWII Vultee BT-13 basic trainer will also be parked near the Airport Terminal from 4-5:30 p.m.
“The BT-13 was the plane we used to train our pilots. This is a chance for people to get their photo in front of the aircraft,” Johnson said, noting that attendees were encouraged to bring their cameras and take photos.
Construction on the Walnut Ridge Army Air Field began June 20, 1942 and, although the air field, buildings, and facilities were far from complete, pilot training began on October 12 that same year.
The school graduated its 18th and final class on June 27, 1944.
Over the course of 20 and half months, 5,310 students entered the program, 4,641 students graduated and 42 pilots died in training accidents.
Ron Lanoue, who was the director of Arkansas Legal Services Partnership until his retirement in 2010, currently serves as a volunteer at the Clinton Library.
His father, Roland Joseph Lanoue, who was born in 1921 in Fall River, Mass., was in Aviation Cadet Class 44-A at the Walnut Ridge Army Air Forces Basic Flying School.
He served in the United States Army Air Forces from 1942-1945.
After leaving Walnut Ridge and completing advanced single engine training, Lanoue was awarded his wings and went on to fly a P-51 Mustang in combat.
Roland Lanoue was a member of the 8th Air Force stationed in England from 1944-1945, and he was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant with one kill in the air and 11 enemy aircraft destroyed on the ground.
He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Medal.
He had three brothers who also served their country: one each in Italy, France and the Pacific.
The Wings of Honor WWII Museum is located on the grounds of the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport at 70 Ramp Rd.
For more information or to make reservations for the dinner and program, contact Johnson at harold@bscn.com or 901-828-2257.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.