Roland Lanoue in front of his airplane during World War II. Lanoue trained at the Walnut Ridge Army Flying School on his way to becoming a combat pilot. His son, Ron Lanoue, will speak about his father’s experiences on Thursday evening at the Wings of Honor WWII Museum in Walnut Ridge.

 Submitted photo

WALNUT RIDGE — Ron Lanoue of Little Rock will be the speaker at The Wings of Honor WWII Museum’s walk through history series, “Their Stories,” as he shares his father’s military accomplishments on Thursday evening at the museum in Walnut Ridge.

Lanoue’s father received his basic flight training at Walnut Ridge in World War II, according to a press release from The Wings of Honor WWII Museum.