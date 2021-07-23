BAY — Myrtle Hendrix, 90, of Bono, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Bernard Medical Center. She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Bono to Robert Cleveland and Ruby (McGowan) Minton.
Myrtle had a degree in business and was a retired assistant vice president of lending at United Federal, serving for 30 years. Prior to her passing she was the longest living member of Herman Baptist Church and was active with the Realtor Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne Hendrix; a daughter, Sherry Smith; son, Ken Hendrix; brother, Elmer Minton; sisters, Marvell Slocum and Betty Puckett.
Those left to cherish her memories are son-in-law, Jimmy Smith; nieces, Karen (Lanny) Shirley, Rhonda (Rob) Ingram, Holly (Gary) Bennett and nephew, Randy (Kristen) Minton; grand-nephews and nieces, Brett Shirley, Kristin (Blake) Price, Caitlyn Blalock, Emily Blalock, Taylor Blalock, Maggie Blalock, Tyler Ingram, Addy Minton and Ella Kate Minton.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Herman Baptist Church with Randy Stimach officiating. Pallbearers will be Lanny Shirley, Rob Ingram, Gary Bennett, Brett Shirley, Blake Price and Randy Minton.
Visitation will be at the church beginning at 2 p.m.
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home are in charge of services.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/Jonesboro
