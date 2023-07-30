‘Mystery League’ to premiere this fall on Arkansas PBS

CONWAY — Arkansas PBS has announced “Mystery League” – a new 20-episode, live-action series to teach kids in kindergarten through second grades about friendship and community – will premiere this fall on the statewide public media network.
“We are thrilled to produce a television series for Arkansas children that is filmed in Arkansas by Arkansans,” Arkansas PBS CEO and Executive Director Courtney Pledger said. “Our Arkansas kids will see themselves in these stories and characters and recognize their home state.”
The series follows three fifth-grade “detectives” – Millie, Mike and Marta – as they solve the never-ending mysteries of the fictional small Arkansas town of Mulberry Springs. Along the way, the heroes will discover the meaning of friendship and the power of community.
“‘Mystery League’ showcases the remarkable production skills of our Arkansas PBS team and draws on our many relationships with the talented, larger Arkansas creative community,” Pledger said.
Each episode of “Mystery League” features relevant storylines that encourage Arkansas kids to problem solve and build relationships. Free resources will be offered to families and classrooms to support learning targets that align with Arkansas educational standards.
“We are proud to offer parents locally produced programming that is positive, relatable and relevant, while spotlighting the communities and landscape of Arkansas,” Arkansas PBS Education Director and “Mystery League” producer Sajni Kumpuris said.
The producer noted that more than 500 crew, cast, and supply and service vendors were hired in Arkansas to execute the series, boosting the state’s economy with over $1.5 million in revenue from a federal grant.
“‘Mystery League is filmed entirely in Arkansas, and we were very deliberate in featuring the qualities and experiences found in our small towns,” Kumpuris said.
The series will be delivered digitally to school districts across the state beginning in fall 2023. The statewide broadcast premiere of “Mystery League” on Arkansas PBS is slated for October, with episodes also livestreaming at myarpbs.org/watch. The series will also be available on demand in the PBS App and at youtube.com/arkansaspbs, as well as via YouTube TV. In conjunction with the broadcast and digital distribution of the series, Arkansas PBS will offer activities and lesson plans that align with and extend learning in the classroom and at home.
“Mystery League” is written and produced by the award-winning, cross-sectional Arkansas PBS team of producers and licensed K-12 educators who helped create “Arkansas AMI,” “Blueberry’s Clubhouse,” “Rise and Shine” and ArkansasIDEAS.
