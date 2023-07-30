‘Mystery League’ to premiere this fall on Arkansas PBS

“Mystery League,” filmed in Arkansas, will premiere this fall on Arkansas PBS.

CONWAY — Arkansas PBS has announced “Mystery League” – a new 20-episode, live-action series to teach kids in kindergarten through second grades about friendship and community – will premiere this fall on the statewide public media network.

“We are thrilled to produce a television series for Arkansas children that is filmed in Arkansas by Arkansans,” Arkansas PBS CEO and Executive Director Courtney Pledger said. “Our Arkansas kids will see themselves in these stories and characters and recognize their home state.”