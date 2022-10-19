221018-JS-my-zouy-rescue-photo-nz

MyZouy Rescue Social Media Manager Austin Johnson shows off Bob the cat on Monday at the NEA Veterinary Clinic in Corning. Bob has lived at the clinic practically his whole life, Johnson said, noting that Bob is 15 years old.

 Submitted Photo

CORNING — MyZouy Rescue, which is located inside the NEA Veterinary Clinic in Corning, works to help rescue animals find good homes in Northeast Arkansas.

MyZouy Rescue Social Media Manager Austin Johnson said on Monday that the clinic’s veterinarian Ginger Segraves has devoted her life to helping animals and now, after 20 years as a licensed veterinarian, she has founded MyZouy Rescue, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and tax-deductible charitable organization.