CORNING — MyZouy Rescue, which is located inside the NEA Veterinary Clinic in Corning, works to help rescue animals find good homes in Northeast Arkansas.
MyZouy Rescue Social Media Manager Austin Johnson said on Monday that the clinic’s veterinarian Ginger Segraves has devoted her life to helping animals and now, after 20 years as a licensed veterinarian, she has founded MyZouy Rescue, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and tax-deductible charitable organization.
The organization’s goal is to bring in neglected and stray animals in order to change their lives for the better because animals deserve love just like humans.
“MyZouy Rescue got its name from Segraves’ college rescue pet, which was a dog named “Mizzou”, during her time at Mizzou Veterinary College,” he said. Mizzou got shortened to Zouy and eventually he was called MyZouy.
With affordable adoption fees, they have adopted out over 300 cats, dogs and even English Angora rabbits, since the rescue was started last October, Johnson said noting that fees are $75 for dogs and $50 for cats and rabbits.
Although he noted that the rabbits are only at certain times of the year, and the rabbits available at this time were previously owned by Dr. Segraves.
According to the NEA Veterinary Clinic website, her clinic is a full-service animal hospital that provides both emergency treatment, as well as treatment for pets in need of routine medical, surgical and dental care.
For more information on MyZouy Rescue, stop by the NEA Veterinary Clinic at 2412 W. Main Street in Corning, call the clinic at 870-857-5050 or visit the MyZouy Rescue social media links at neavetclinic.myzouyrescue on Instagram, NEA Veterinary Clinic,INC – MyZouy Rescue on Facebook, MyZouy_Rescue on TikTok and MyZouyRescue on Twitter.
