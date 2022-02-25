JONESBORO — The Craighead County chapter of the NAACP is seeking an investigation into the Feb. 9 shooting by a police officer that ended with the death of a 22-year-old Black man.
Patrolman Corey Obregon shot and killed Jayden J. Prunty after Prunty first shot and wounded Obregon, according to Jonesboro police.
The NAACP released a statement Friday saying, “The Craighead County NAACP is deeply saddened by the recent death of 22-year-old Jayden Prunty, who was shot and killed by a City of Jonesboro police officer. Our condolences go out to Jayden’s parents and the entire Prunty Family. Although the police department has released edited body cam footage of the shooting, we call for a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation of the circumstances that led to the death of this young Black man. The Jonesboro community and Jayden’s grieving loved ones deserve no less.”
The officer encountered Prunty in the vicinity of the Spruce and Warren streets intersection at about 10:30 p.m. A struggle between the officer and Prunty occurred leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two, Arkansas State Police said.
Prunty was shot once in the head.
Police said Prunty, of the 100 block of East Woodrow Street, died at St. Bernards Medical Center after being transported there.
Obregon suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated and released by a hospital.
The state police is investigating the shooting.
Obregon was placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said last week the department’s Internal Affairs Division conducted an investigation into the shooting and, according to a preliminary report, found no department policy violations in Obregon’s actions.
