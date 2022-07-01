JONESBORO — A nail salon seeks to add beer, wine and mixed drinks to its manicures, pedicures and other spa services.
The Jonesboro City Council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to approve the request by Valentine Nails, 1841 E. Highland Drive, on Tuesday.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires city council approval of applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
The private club, MAI, lists Anh Le as president; Hied Nguyen, vice president and Hanh Vo, secretary.
The club lists the names of 72 members.
Initially, city officials declined to consider the application. On Dec. 29, Derrel Smith, director of planning and zoning for the city, addressed concerns in a letter regarding the proposed Highland Drive location and one on Red Wolf Boulevard.
“The City of Jonesboro has a requirement that all private club locations provide food service,” Smith said in the letter. (The application, dated Dec. 21, said it would also offer “appetizers and sandwiches.”)
“You must contact an architect and have them provide the city with a code evaluation of the building and what will need to be changed to allow food service ... They must then submit plans to the city for plan review to allow this use at either location.”
The application for the Highland Drive location moved forward, apparently following correspondence from state ABC officials. In an email to City Clerk April Leggett, dated April 27, Smith said, “After speaking with ABC in Little Rock, we were told that planning is to only look at the zoning designation. All other items will be handled by the ABC agent in charge to insure compliance.”
In other business, the council will hear the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Easton Agricultural to rezone 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 commercial for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land, which also borders Industrial Drive.
Scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance proposed by Hall Premier Development that would rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Hall Premier Development.
The council will hear the final readings and vote on proposals that would:
Allow the Advertising and Promotion Commission and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Commission to take proposed legislation directly to the full council, without going through a council committee first.
Change ward boundaries in advance of the municipal election in November to account in population changes found during the 2020 U.S. Census.
Place various traffic control signs at designated locations as determined by the city’s traffic control committee.
Several resolutions would allow city officials to attach municipal liens against properties to recover the city’s costs for code enforcement actions.
Another resolution would schedule a public hearing on a request by MB Medical Holdings to abandon a utility easement on Apache Drive.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
