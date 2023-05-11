JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the married couple whose bodies were found Monday in a case that’s been deemed a double homicide.
The bodies of Larry Boyd, 84, and his wife, Othelona Boyd, 81, were found at their residence at 7932 Arkansas 351 near the Greene County line, said Chief Deputy Justin Rolland on Wednesday.
At about 11:15 a.m. Monday deputies responded to a 911 call to the residence made by a family member.
Rolland said the couple had lived at the residence for a long time.
The bodies were sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for autopsies by a state medical examiner, Rolland said.
He said investigators are still determining the exact time and manner of death.
Rolland said the investigation into the murders is ongoing.
