EMMITSBURG, Md. — Dennis Graham, the former assistant fire chief at the Southridge Fire Department who died on March 11, 2017, will be honored this weekend at a ceremony in Maryland.
The Southridge Fire Department is located at 2358 Arkansas 163 in Jonesboro.
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will host the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday in Emmitsburg. This year’s national tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.
Each firefighter’s name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices.
Graham, 69, of the Southridge Fire Department, had responded to two calls on Feb, 28, 2017, and had a severe headache upon returning home. He collapsed while attempting to take himself to the hospital. He was transported to the hospital where he later died due to complications of a stroke.
Roy Guthrie, fire chief of the Southridge Fire Department, said on Wednesday that Graham and he joined the department in 1981, about three years after the department was formed.
“He was my assistant chief for many years,” Guthrie said. “He was well-respected and well-liked by everyone in the department.”
Guthrie said in the early years of the department it wasn’t well financed. One night after fighting a fire he and Graham stayed at the station to work on the fire truck, which they repaired out of their own pockets.
He said Graham was good-natured, but took his job as a firefighter seriously, working as a training officer, captain and then assistant chief.
Graham’s son, Daniel, currently serves as the assistant chief of the department, Guthrie said.
According to his biography on the NFFF website
“Dennis E. ‘Denny’ Graham was born in Jonesboro, to the late Ewing G. Graham and Lena Catherine Graham on Jan. 7, 1948. He attended Jonesboro High School and graduated in 1966. He went on to attend Arkansas State University. During that time, he loved ROTC and planned to go into the Army. He passed all physicals, traveled to Memphis to receive his issued uniforms, received the nice buzzed haircut, and had one last physical exam and immunizations. To his disappointment, he was told one leg was shorter than the other and was put on a bus and sent home. A lot of men would have been relieved, but Denny was very disappointed because he wanted to serve his country. That’s just the type of person he was. He lived to help, serve, and love others.
“Denny was a dedicated part of the Southridge Fire Department since 1981. For most of his time with the department, he served as assistant fire chief and training officer. At the time of his death, he was assistant fire chief, training officer, treasurer and was serving on the board of directors. During his tenure, he was also named Fireman of the Year. The fire department’s growth was very important to Denny. He was instrumental in reducing the district’s ISO rating from a Class 9 rating to a Class 4, where it remains today. He was constantly working to acquire equipment and played a significant role in the district expanding from one fire station to three. Under his leadership the department experienced significant growth, which he was insurmountably proud of.
“Denny was devoted to his family and was a loving husband to his wife, Marcia, and father to his children, Stefanie, Daniel, and Jessica.
“In his leisure time, he enjoyed being outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or gardening. He never met a stranger, and his death left a huge void in all our hearts. His family is honored for him to be recognized. He may be gone, but he is never forgotten.”
The honorees will also include the following Arkansas firefighters:
Engineer Cory Collins, 32, of the City of Pine Bluff Fire & Emergency Services, died on Aug. 12, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.
Fire Marshal Jerry Robinson, 56, of the North Little Rock Fire Department, died on June 5, 2022, due to complications of malignant neoplasm, deemed by the state of Arkansas to be in the line of duty.
Fire Chief Everette Watson, 58, of the Calvert Township Volunteer Fire Department died on Oct. 27, 2022, while participating in the fire department’s bi-monthly training drill, and left to pick up supplies at another station. While at the second station he suffered a medical emergency. Life-saving efforts were performed, and he died due to a heart attack.
