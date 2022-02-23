At the request of the Arkansas State Police through the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, 80 guardsmen have been activated to assist with the winter storm.
“Eighty Arkansas National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 87th Troop Command, 142nd Field Artillery Brigade, and 189th Airlift Wing will patrol state highways and interstates to assist motorists during the current winter weather storm,” a press release aid. “One winter storm support truck team consists of five Guardsmen and two Humvees, plus communications equipment.”
Two teams are assigned to each Arkansas State Police Troop, including Troop B in Newport and Troop C in Jonesboro. The activation will remain in effect until assistance is no longer needed.
“Arkansas National Guardsmen will patrol highways to serve as an extra set of eyes for the Arkansas State Police and to offer assistance to motorists that become stranded,” the release stated. “Guardsmen will provide around-the-clock patrols by working 12-hour shifts in their designated troop areas until the weather improves and they are relieved of their duties.”
